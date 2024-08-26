Fatal Crash In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – A single vehicle crash in Dauphin County has claimed a life. State Police responded last Friday around 11:37 p.m. in the area of River Road, near the Red Hill Road Plaza in Londonderry Township. Police report that a Honda Civic driven by 34-year-old Gideon Derr of Labelle, Fayette County, was southbound on River Road at a high rate of speed when the car struck a steel barrier, went off the road, up an embankment, and rolled several times before landing on its roof. Derr was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, 21-year-old Oshpreet Bagri of Wrightsville, York County, was transported by EMS with suspected minor injuries.