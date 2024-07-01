PA Property Tax/Rent Rebates Being Distributed

HARRISBURG – Rebates are being distributed to an initial wave of over 442,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities across PA through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Last year, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed into law a historic expansion of the program. The state says an additional 175,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible, but have not applied yet. Applicants who have submitted their bank account information on their application forms will receive their rebates through direct deposit. Applicants who requested a paper check to be mailed to them should expect to receive their payment in the mail. After the initial distribution of rebates today, rebates will be distributed as claims are received and processed. The deadline for older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2023 was recently extended to December 31, 2024. Persons can go online to the website pa.gov/PTRR to apply now.