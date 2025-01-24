Hope Out Of Tragedy Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight examines the issue of rape and abortion. Life Issues President Brad Mattes talks to two people impacted by rape in “Hope Out of Tragedy.” When Mark Roepke’s mother was only 14-years-old, she was raped at a July 4th party. His mother bravely kept the child, choosing to place him for adoption into a loving Christian home. Years later, Mark is a strong defendant of life. You’ll also hear from Ayala Isenberg, who was sexually abused as a child for years. When she was 15, she became pregnant through rape. Ayala felt love for the child and fought to keep her. Hear more on “Hope Out of Tragedy” on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”