Health Insurance Protections If Obamacare Repealed

HARRISBURG – The PA House Insurance Committee approved three pieces of legislation that promise to protect health insurance coverage if the Affordable Care Act were repealed. House Bill 2562 would prohibit health insurance policies from establishing annual or lifetime dollar limits on essential health care, such as emergency care, maternity and newborn care, and mental health services. House Bill 2563 would allow parents to keep adult children on their health insurance plans until they turn 26. Before the Affordable Care Act became law, many kids who turned 18 were dropped from their parent’s insurance plan. House Bill 2564 would prohibit health insurers from denying or excluding coverage for preexisting conditions. All three now move to the full PA House for consideration.