Fetterman “At Fault” For Maryland Crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD – Maryland State Police report that PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman was “at fault” after a Sunday, June 9 crash in Washington County, Maryland. Troopers responded to the area of westbound Interstate 70 at Interstate 68 around 7:46 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash. Police said Fetterman was the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse that struck the rear of a Chevrolet Impala. A witness told police that Fetterman’s vehicle passed her vehicle at a high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit, and then rear-ended the other vehicle. Fetterman, his wife, and a 62-year-old woman driver in the Impala were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No citations have been issued. The investigation is ongoing.