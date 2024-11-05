The Time Has Come To Vote

HARRISBURG – The campaigning is over and now the voters will have their say as Election Day 2024 is here. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. till 8 p.m. for voters to cast their ballots. Anyone in line to vote when polls close will be allowed to cast a ballot. Commonwealth Secretary Al Schmidt reminded PA voters that they can find comprehensive voting information at vote.pa.gov. Ensuring that our elections are conducted freely, fairly, and securely and that every eligible voter can make their voice heard are top priorities. Schmidt added that vote.pa.gov is a one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians looking for trusted, official information about the election. Registered voters can find their polling place, watch a video of how to cast a ballot on their county’s voting system, or find mail ballot return locations in their county.