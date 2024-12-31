Palmyra Man Sentenced In Fatal Lancaster County Crash

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lebanon County man will spend 40 months to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to killing his mother in a head-on DUI crash in 2023. 21-year-old Gavin Kline of Palmyra will also pay more than $204,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and other charges. Kline was under the influence of multiple drugs when he crashed head-on into another vehicle in the oncoming lanes of Route 322 in Penn Township, Lancaster County, just before 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2023. A third vehicle, a tractor-trailer, was also struck by Kline’s vehicle after the initial collision. Kline’s passenger, his mother, 41-year-old Bethany Welch, suffered fatal injuries in the collision and died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, a small cargo van, who Kline crashed into head-on suffered serious injuries.