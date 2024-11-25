PA/Ireland Trade Commission Established

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been signed into law creating an Ireland Trade Commission to foster strong ties between PA and Ireland. Act 116 of 2024 establishes the Commission, an initiative designed to strengthen educational, economic, governmental, and cultural connections between the state and Ireland. The Commission will advance trade, investment, and collaboration in both business and academic sectors. Through active bilateral engagement, the Commission will facilitate economic exchanges, foster joint policy initiatives, and promote investment partnerships that benefit both regions. Composed of appointed members with experience in Irish affairs or a vested interest in trade, the Commission will meet quarterly to assess progress, develop recommendations, and submit reports to the legislature and governor, ensuring transparency and alignment with PA’s economic goals.