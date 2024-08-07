PA Attorney General Reacts To Google Ruling

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry issued a statement regarding a federal judge’s ruling this week that Google violated U.S. antitrust law. Henry said, “Google has carved out a mega online presence that influences users to view and use their products by thwarting competition from rival search engines through exclusive agreements making Google the default search engine on popular devices and browsers. By design and definition, that is a monopoly.” Henry added she’s pleased with the federal court’s finding and we will continue, with our state and federal partners, to pursue litigation that offers a more level playing field and consumers with a full range of options.