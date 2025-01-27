Help Paying The Heating Bills

HARRISBURG – With our cold winter, Pennsylvanians needing help to pay their heating bills can apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. From now through April 4, 2025, individuals can apply for a cash grant to help pay heating bills. Persons can receive from $200 to $1,000 based on your household size, income, and fuel type. The cash grant is a one-time payment which will be sent directly to your utility provider or fuel company to be credited on your bill. If you are experiencing an emergency related to your household’s heat, you may be eligible to receive additional funds through a crisis grant. Renters and homeowners are both eligible for help. You do not need to be on another public assistance program or have unpaid heating bills to qualify. You can apply for LIHEAP or get more information by clicking on the LIHEAP banner below. You can also call the LIHEAP Hotline Monday through Friday at 1-866-857-7095.