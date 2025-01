Cold Weather Advisory For The Region

LANCASTER – A cold weather advisory is in effect for our region now through 12 p.m. on Wednesday. Very cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below zero are expected. The lowest wind chills will be during the late night and early morning hours. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. WDAC’s Winter Watch has a number of weather related announcements coming your way around 15 and 45 minutes past the hour. You can find a complete list at wdac.com.