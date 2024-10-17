2024 PA Family Voter Guide Available

HARRISBURG – As we are getting closer to the November 5th election, PA Family Council has available their online 2024 PA Voter Guide. The free resource is for every Pennsylvanian who wants to discover where the candidates stand on a variety of important issues. On the online resource, you can find a personalized Voter Guide to see only the candidates on your ballot; comments candidates wrote on survey questions; contact information for candidates – including links to websites, Facebook pages, Instagram, and X accounts; links to researched answers for candidates who did not respond; and free Voter Guide resources to download or order to share with your church and community. You can find it at pafamilyvoter.com. They have also distributed so far over 100,000 print Voter Guides.