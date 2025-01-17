York County Stabbing Investigated

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are investigating a stabbing. Shortly after 2 p.m. yesterday, Newberry Township Police and EMS responded to the 200 block of River Road for reports of a male who was stabbed. A preliminary investigation revealed that this incident occurred in a vehicle and the victim was stabbed by another occupant of the vehicle while traveling in the area. The suspect then stole the victim’s vehicle and fled. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. Police have no reason to believe that there is any current risk to the public. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Newberry Township Police at 717-938-2608.