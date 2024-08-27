York County Man Charged In Stabbing

YORK – State Police have charged a York County man with attempted murder. Troopers responded Aug. 23 at 10:22 p.m. to the 300 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion for a stabbing. They found a 42-year-old man with stab wounds who was taken by EMS to York Hospital. He is in stable condition. An investigation found that 36-year-old Joel McWilliams of Red Lion and the victim engaged in a physical altercation which resulted in McWilliams pulling a knife and stabbing the victim. McWilliams was taken into custody on numerous charges. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011.