Windy & Cold After The Snow

LANCASTER – Now that the snow has passed and left several inches of snow around our region, Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says it will be windy and cold for the next several days. The winds have caused some blowing and drifting of snow, so if you have to travel today, you may encounter some of the drifting. The cold conditions have also caused some slippery spots on the roads, so slow down, take it easy on your commute, and you should arrive to destination okay. Some schools are delaying their opening today. WDAC’s Winter Watch comes your way on air at around 15 and 45 minutes past the hour. You can also find a complete list of those announcements at wdac.com.