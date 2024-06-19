Unattended Child Leads To Arrest Of Lancaster Man

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was arrested for endangering the welfare of children. A police officer observed a child walking unsupervised in the westbound travel lane of the 1100 block of Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township directly in front of a moving vehicle. The child was running barefoot and in pajamas. 47-year-old Steven Weaver was located at his residence and did not realize the child was missing at the time. Weaver admitted to being the responsible adult to be supervising the child at the time they left the home. Weaver admitted to drinking alcohol at the time he was supervising the child. A criminal complaint was filed by authorities on June 11. Weaver was processed and turned over to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.