Two Lancaster County Caregivers Face Charges

LANCASTER COUNTY – Numerous charges have been filed by authorities against two Lancaster County caregivers. 42-year-old Jamie Floyd of Lititz is accused of identity theft, access device fraud, and other charges after taking medications, stealing and using credit cards, and trying to deplete the life savings of a woman at the Long Community Home at Highland at 600 E. Roseville Road in Manheim Township. A criminal complaint was filed on August 20 and Lloyd was arraigned before a judge. 57-year-old Jeffrey Stotler of Elizabethtown is charged with aggravated indecent assault, institutional sexual assault, and other charges after taking care of a person who suffered from intellectual disabilities in the first block of Hampden Lane in Manheim Township. Stotler was arraigned and released on $150,000 unsecured bail.