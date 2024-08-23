Two Fires In Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN – Firefighters battled two separate blazes today in Lancaster County. A two alarm fire in Elizabethtown kept crews busy on the 100 block of W. High Street shortly before 1 a.m. Smoke was seen coming from the 3-story building and spread to the attic. Crews from several counties responded to the scene and battled the blaze for about two hours until brought under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation by a State Fire Marshal. A second fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Wallace Road in East Earl Township. A two alarm fire destroyed a barn. No word on what have caused that blaze.