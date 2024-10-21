Trump Holds Lancaster Town Hall

LANCASTER – Republican President Donald Trump held a town hall Sunday in downtown Lancaster. Thousands packed the Lancaster County Convention Center to hear him talk on issues if he’s selected as the next President. Trump answered questions from selected people from the audience. He talked about boosting our energy independence, no tax on Social Security income, tips, and on overtime pay, deducting interest on a car loan, making the border secure, and strengthening law enforcement. After the town hall, Trump flew to Pittsburgh to attend the Steelers game against the New York Jets.