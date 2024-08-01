Trump Campaigns In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Former President Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Harrisburg yesterday with thousands in attendance at the New Holland Arena. It was the first time back in PA after a July 13 assassination attempt in Butler. Trump said the attempt on his life is not going stop him from fighting for the American people. The Republican presidential candidate called the presumed Democrat presidential candidate, Kamala Harris “an extreme radical left lunatic” and criticized her poor performance in handling the border crisis, defunding the police, and the economy. He said he would be willing to debate Harris and compare their records. Trump says he does plan to return to Butler again in the future and if elected, will make America great again and gain the world’s respect.

