Traffic Alert For Busy Lancaster County Roadway

CENTERVILLE – PennDOT says nighttime ramp closures and lane restrictions are planned this week at the Centerville Road Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The restrictions will be in place each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning, so barriers can be moved and reset, and the pavement restriped. Work will then begin in the median of Route 30. Weather permitting tonight, the westbound Route 30 off-ramp to Centerville Road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured west to the Mountville exit, then return on eastbound Route 30 to the Centerville Road exit. The right lane of westbound Route 30 will also be closed during this time. On Tuesday night, November 12, the eastbound Route 30 off-ramp to Centerville Road will be closed with traffic detoured east to the Rohrerstown Road exit, then return on westbound Route 30 to the Centerville Road exit. The westbound Route 30 left lane will also be closed. On Wednesday night, November 13, the on-ramp from Centerville Road to eastbound Route 30 will be closed. A detour will be in place using westbound Route 30 to the Mountville exit to access eastbound Route 30. The left lane of eastbound Route 30 also will be closed. On Thursday night, November 14, the eastbound and westbound Route 30 left lanes will be closed so temporary construction entrances can be constructed. Work will continue during the day with minor traffic impacts, as needed.