Traffic Advisory In Lancaster County

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced that night paving is scheduled to begin tonight on Centerville Road at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. Paving will be from Columbia Avenue (Route 462) to the railroad tracks just south of Hempland Road. Weather permitting, the work will be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight through Friday, August 2. Work will continue during the same hours for the next two weeks, ending Friday, August 15. During the period, northbound traffic will be shifted into the center turn lane. Flaggers will be on hand to assist traffic. Minor delays are expected during this work, and motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through the work zone.