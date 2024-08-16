Traffic Advisory In Lancaster County

HARRISBURG – PennDOT is reminding travelers that a weekend closure will begin tonight on westbound Route 283 so beams can be set on the Strickler Road bridge spanning the westbound lanes of the highway in Rapho Township, Lancaster County. The bridge was closed to traffic last October due to a vehicle strike. Westbound Route 283 will be closed at the Mount Joy/Route 230 Exit from 8 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Monday, August 19. Motorists traveling westbound on Route 283 should exit at the Mount Joy/Route 230 Exit, then take Route 230 west through Mount Joy Borough to Cloverleaf Road, then turn right and proceed to the Cloverleaf Road Interchange and westbound Route 283. A detour currently is in place for Strickler Road using Route 772, Breneman Road, and Zink Road. All work is expected to be completed by October 11, 2024.