Three Mile Island Unit 1 To Restart

HARRISBURG – Constellation Energy announced that it signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft to launch the Crane Clean Energy Center and restart Unit 1 at Three Mile Island. The Unit 1 reactor is located adjacent to TMI Unit 2, which shut down in 1979 and is in the process of being decommissioned. TMI Unit 1 is a fully independent facility and its long-term operation was not impacted by the Unit 2 accident. Microsoft has agreed to purchase the emissions-free energy generated to power their data centers. It is estimated the TMI restart will create more than 3,000 direct jobs and more than $3 billion in annual economic activity. It is expected to be online by 2028. More information about the plan for TMI can be found at ConstellationEnergy.com.