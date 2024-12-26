Thefts Lead Chester County Man To Prison

LANCASTER – A Chester County man will spend years in state prison after pleading guilty to a string of thefts and related offenses that took place over a period of six months. 41-year-old James Steffy of West Nottingham Township pleaded guilty to a slew of theft-related and driving offenses that took place in Lancaster City, and Conoy, Rapho, East Lampeter, Manheim, and Pequea Townships between August 2020 and January 2021. In total, Steffy pleaded guilty to 35 offenses including aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, driving under the influence, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, burglary, among others. A judge will sentence Steffy at the conclusion of a pre-sentence investigation. Additionally, Steffy will owe more than $52,000 in restitution.