Testing For Dangerous Radon

HARRISBURG – January is National Radon Action Month and the Lung Association urges all Pennsylvanians to get you house checked and take steps to mitigate the problem. Radon remains the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and the latest American Lung Association “State of Lung Cancer” report reveals that in PA, 39.1% of radon test results equal or exceed the Environmental Protection Agency action level.Radon is a colorless, odorless and tasteless naturally occurring radioactive gas emitted from the ground. Radon can enter a home through cracks in floors, basement walls, foundations and other openings. Radon can be present at high levels inside homes, schools and other buildings. It is responsible for an estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year and is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. To learn more about radon testing and mitigation, visit at Lung.org/radon.