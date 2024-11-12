Suspects Sought In Two Separate Lancaster County Incidents

LANCASTER – Police in Lancaster County are asking for help in identifying suspects in two separate cases. The first involved two suspects who used stolen credit cards, taken from Lancaster General Hospital, and used at several locations in the Belmont and Red Rose Commons shopping areas on Monday, September 30. Photos of the suspects can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.

The second involves police seeking the identities of two people wanted for questioning involving criminal activity that happened in the Manchester Village development on Carriage House Drive and Cobblestone Drive in Willow Street on Saturday, November 9 at around 12:20 a.m. You can see their pictures under this news story. If you recognize them, call Pequea Township Police at 717-945-7546 and speak to Officer Grim.