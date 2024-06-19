Suspects Sought In Lancaster County Burglary

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a burglary incident which occurred at the Lancaster Smoke Shop at 1642 Old Philadelphia Pike on June 3rd. In the early morning hours, two subjects had forcefully entered the business and removed merchandise from the store. Police released photos of the suspects which can be seen below. Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify the pictured subjects. Anyone who may be familiar with the suspects or has information regarding the burglary is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.