Suspect Sought In Lancaster Hit & Run

LANCASTER – Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit and run incident in Lancaster. On Friday, August 2 around 10 p.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian in front of a crosswalk on the 1st block of W. King Street. The driver of the vehicle then fled eastbound on King Street and was last seen in the southeast quadrant at Ann and Chesapeake Streets. Police believe the suspect’s vehicle to be a black or dark Audi SUV, possibly an SQ3 or SQ5 model. You can see pictures of the suspect vehicle below. Anyone with information about the incident or the driver is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.