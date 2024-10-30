Suspect In Dauphin County Hit/Run Surrenders

DAUPHIN COUNTY – A Tennessee man surrendered to area authorities on charges filed against him regarding an October 6th incident in Dauphin County. 34-year-old James Magaha of Granville is accused of operating a Toyota Sequoia at about 9:40 p.m. on Park Avenue in Derry Township and running into and over off-duty Lt. Juan Castro, Jr., who is a Penn State University Police Officer at the Harrisburg Campus. Magaha then fled the scene. Police later identified Magaha as the driver and he was charged on October 11 with attempted murder and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury. On October 15, Derry Township Police were notified that Magaha had contacted counsel in the Harrisburg area and wished to turn himself in to authorities. He was arraigned and released after posting $100,000 bail.