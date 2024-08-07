Storms Impact Our Region This Week

LANCASTER – Stormy weather yesterday caused flooding around the region, downed trees and power lines, and numerous power outages. Heavy rain caused water to rise in low lying areas yesterday. A number of detours on area roads have been reported which may effect your morning commute. PPL is reporting several hundred customers are without power in Lancaster County and even more in other counties served by PPL. First Energy also has a number of customers without power. The storms also caused the cancellation of many areas who were participating in National Night Out. Check your local area police agency to see when it has been rescheduled. More heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby moving along the eastern coast is expected to affect our region on Friday into Saturday.