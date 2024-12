Share The Blessing This Christmas

LANCASTER – Share The Blessing is dedicated to helping individuals and families in need enjoy the Christmas season. They facilitate this through the collection of monetary donations that are used, in full, to provide hope and assistance to local families. You can make an online monetary donation to Share The Blessing by clicking on the banner below or by calling 717-381-5440. Financial contributions can be also be sent to Share The Blessing, P.O. Box 186, Elizabethtown, PA 17120.