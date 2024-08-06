Shapiro Reacts To Democrat Presidential Ticket

HARRISBURG – PA Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a statement at the announcement of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate with Kamala Harris. Shapiro said nearly two weeks ago, he was asked by Vice President Harris to complete the vetting process for being a possible running mate and was grateful to have had the opportunity to speak to the Vice President directly about her vision for the campaign ahead. He called the running mate decision a personal decision for the Vice President and himself. Shapiro added, “My work here in PA is far from finished — there is a lot more stuff I want to get done for our Commonwealth. Over the next 92 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind my friends Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and defeat Donald Trump.”