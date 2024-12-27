Shapiro Lights Capitol Menorah

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro celebrated Hanukkah with Harrisburg’s Jewish community by lighting the Menorah in the State Capitol. Gov. Shapiro, who is Jewish, said as we celebrate over the next week, let’s remember the power of our shared light and recommit ourselves to being lights in our own communities. Speakers at the ceremony took note that 2024 brought challenges for Jewish people around the world, with rising incidents of anti-semitism as well as the modern state of Israel’s ongoing wars in the Middle East.