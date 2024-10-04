Sentence In Lancaster County Sexual Assault Case

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man will spend 12 to 24 years in state prison after pleading guilty to raping and sexually assaulting three juvenile girls over the course of more than a decade. 60-year-old Amos Ebersol of West Earl Township submitted the guilty plea which was accepted by a Lancaster County judge. The judge accepted the plea in part to spare Ebersol’s victims from being “revictimized” by having to recount their experiences in trial. Lawyers who prosecuted the case said the three victims “want to put this in their past and move on with their lives.” The incidences occurred at Ebersol’s residence and barn in the 500 block of South Fairmont Road between 2006 and 2020. Ephrata Police began investigating the case in October 2022 after a Children and Youth report stated Ebersol had inappropriately touched a juvenile victim.