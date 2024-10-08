Search For Vehicle In Hershey Hit & Run

DAUPHIN COUNTY – A hit and run in Dauphin County is under investigation. On Sunday, October 6, around 9:41 p.m., police found a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 400 block of Park Avenue in Hershey. The vehicle involved, a silver or light gray late model Toyota Sequoia, fled at a high rate of speed, recklessly passing other traffic on the opposite side of Park Avenue as it fled. It was last seen traveling south on Park Avenue and then turning left onto Chocolate Avenue, heading east. The victim with serious injuries was rushed to Hershey Medical Center. Police say it was a road rage incident and when the victim got out of their vehicle, the driver of the suspect vehicle intentionally steered towards and ran the victim over and then fled. The striking vehicle should have damage to the front, especially the grille area, and may have driver’s side damage as well. Pictures of the vehicle can be seen under this news story. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202.