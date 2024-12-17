Remembering The Battle Of The Bulge

LEBANON COUNTY – The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs hosted a commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, a battle that changed the tide of World War II and featured the PA National Guard’s 28th Infantry Division. Acting PA Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. John Pippy reflected on the significance of the battle. He said the “never quit” attitude of the soldiers in that battle from the Greatest Generation inspires him and other soldiers to be better so they can honor the sacrifice of those soldiers who came before them. The commemoration, held at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County, featured a prayer for the fallen, a symbolic wreath laying, a resolution designating Dec. 16, 2023 as “Battle of the Bulge Day” in PA, and Taps.