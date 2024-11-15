Push To Address Children Homelessness

HARRISBURG – A growing number of PA children and youth are experiencing homelessness, with studies from the 2022-23 school year estimating over 46,000 children lived on the street, doubled up with friends and relatives, or found temporary relief at shelters, hotels, and motels. The figure is an increase and a record for the state. Lawmakers and advocates, including those who experienced the life-threatening danger of living without a home as a child, gathered in Harrisburg to highlight legislation. The PA House currently has several bills to help improve the lives of children and youth experiencing homelessness, including House Bill 1175 which would create a pilot program to study youth homelessness to help the General Assembly better understand the issues creating homelessness.