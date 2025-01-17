Proposal Addresses PA Medical Debt

HARRISBURG – A bipartisan bill is being introduced that would create the PA Medical Debt Relief Program. House Bill 79 would target the medical debt of low-income Pennsylvanians for relief. The program would also improve the finances of health care institutions and providers, concentrated largely in rural PA, that regularly carry debt that is less likely to be repaid. The bill would also enact provisions to ensure transparency in existing hospital charity care programs and provide assistance in applying for charity care to prevent the accumulation of new medical debt. The bill is before the PA House Health Committee for consideration.