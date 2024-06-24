Presidential Campaigns Visit The Keystone State

PENNSYLVANIA -The presidential campaign came to PA over the weekend. Former President Donald Trump rallied voters in Philadelphia on Saturday with a speech heavily focused on the problems at the Southern border and violent crime. Also on Saturday, Trump urged Christians to get out and vote and endorsed displaying the Ten Commandments in schools. Dr. Jill Biden came to Millersville University Sunday to advocate for abortion and reproductive freedom as the U.S. approaches the anniversary of the overturn of Roe versus Wade. She said Republicans are sacrificing the health and the freedoms and the futures of women in the name of their political agenda. Both campaigns are contrasting their positions on issues before a 90 minute debate between Trump and Biden on June 27.