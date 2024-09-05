Preliminary Report Released On Bel Air Explosion

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A preliminary report on a fatal home explosion in Bel Air, Maryland says two people reported smelling gas at the residence the night before, but a leak was not found. The National Transportation Safety Board released the report on Wednesday. An Aug. 11 explosion at the home on Arthurs Woods Drive killed the homeowner and a responding contractor. The NTSB says a technician and a neighbor reported smelling gas the night before, but gas workers could not find a leak. Baltimore Gas and Electric says it has recently taken steps to enhance the safety and performance of its employees and contractors. The 73-year-old homeowner, Ray Corkran, Jr died in the explosion along with 35-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Alvarado, a contracted utility employee with BGE. Neighbors in the vicinity reported a variety of damage to their homes from the explosion, and some were displaced.