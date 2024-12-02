Police Investigating Shots Fired Into A Residence

FAIRVIEW TWP., PA – On November 30, 2024 at approximately 9:20 PM, the Fairview Township Police Department was dispatched to the southern end of the Meadowbrook Court trailer park along Shauffnertown Road for a report of multiple shots being fired. Upon arrival, it was discovered that shots were being fired at a residence in the trailer park. No one was injured in the incident and the involved actors appear to have fled in a black vehicle heading south from the trailer park. This is an ongoing investigation and police ask with information contact the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267.