PennDOT Makes Progress In Bridge/Road Repairs

CHRISTIANA – PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll visited Christiana, Lancaster County to highlight the progress in maintaining and improving critical infrastructure across the state. The newly replaced bridge on S. Bridge Street over Williams Run was completed under budget and a month ahead of schedule. Last year, PennDOT completed 500 repairs on bridges across the state and repaired 6,000 miles of roadway, more than anytime in the last ten years. The new bridge in Christiana spans 110 feet and features a wider deck and meets modern safety standards. PA repaired the most poor-condition bridges of any state last year, according to Federal Highway Administration data and continues to make significant progress.