PennDOT Bridge Audit Report Released

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Timothy DeFoor highlighted the need for PennDOT to implement process improvements for its bridge inspections, especially those bridges rated in overall poor condition or in critical or imminent risk of failing. The audit has seven findings and made 24 recommendations which focused around ensuring PennDOT consistently followed its policies and procedures regarding the timing, writing, and information included in the bridge inspection reports. The audit showed that by implementing the improvements identified, PennDOT can provide consistent reporting that ensures bridges can be maintained without having a major bridge failure. PA has the third-largest number of bridges in the nation and PennDOT is responsible for inspecting roughly 25,400 state-owned bridges, which are on average more than 50 years old. During the audit period from July 1, 2020, through May 10, 2023, nearly $1.2 billion dollars of taxpayer dollars were allocated to rehab and replace them. You can access the full audit report by clicking on DeFoor’s photo below.