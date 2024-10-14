PA Voters To Choose New Attorney General

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA voters this fall will decide three statewide offices in addition to races for U.S. Senate and the presidency. One statewide office race is that of state attorney general, who oversees hundreds of prosecutors. The attorney general’s race pits major party Republican candidate Dave Sunday against Democrat candidate Eugene DePasquale. Sunday is a Navy veteran, who has emphasized his 15 years as a prosecutor in York County. DePasquale was a former auditor general, former York City economic development director, and three-term state representative. DePasquale emphasized his support for abortion while Sunday said he would enforce and defend the abortion laws in PA. DePasquale said he has “serious concerns” about capital punishment, while Sunday said that in the “most sad, tragic, terrible cases” he supports the death penalty. Third party candidates also running for the post include Constitution Party candidate Justin McGill, an Army veteran and attorney from Erie; Forward Party candidate Eric Settle, former Deputy General Counsel under former Gov. Tom Ridge; Green Party candidate Richard Weiss, an Allegheny County attorney; and Libertarian Party candidate, Robert Cowburn, a lawyer and president of PA’s Libertarian Party.