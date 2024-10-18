PA Voter Registration Deadline Approaches

HARRISBURG – The deadline for Pennsylvanians to register to vote in the 2024 general election is Monday, Oct. 21, that’s 15 days before Election Day on Nov. 5. To register, applicants must be 18 years old on the day of the election. They must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of PA and the district where they are registering to vote for at least 30 days before the election. Identification such as a PA driver’s license, PennDOT ID card or last four digits of the applicant’s Social Security number is required. Registration is part of the public record, including names, addresses, birth dates, voting history, and voting districts.