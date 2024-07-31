PA To Join IRS Direct File

PHILADELPHIA – Gov. Josh Shapiro joined U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and PA Department of Revenue leaders to announce that PA will join IRS Direct File for filing season 2025, ensuring people have access to a free, easy-to-use online tool when they file their federal taxes next year. Direct File will build on myPATH, PA‘s free tool to file state income taxes and apply for tax cuts like the Property Tax/Rent Rebate. Using Direct File, qualifying taxpayers will first be able to complete their 2024 federal tax returns. After that, Direct File will direct qualifying taxpayers to PA’s state income tax filing system, myPATH, where they will be able to file and complete their 2024 state returns.