PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate Applications Open

HARRISBURG – This year’s application period is now open for PA’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The program provides financial relief to seniors and people with disabilities across PA. Last year, more than 520,000 Pennsylvanians received over $318 million in rebates under the expanded program including nearly 100,000 first-time filers. In 2024, the expansion increased the maximum rebate from $650 to $1,000, raised income eligibility limits for homeowners and renters, and tied those income limits to cost-of-living adjustments. Eligible applicants can use myPATH, the Department of Revenue’s online filing system, to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid during 2024. In-person assistance is also offered at hundreds of locations statewide to help applicants apply. Applications must be submitted by June 30, 2025, with rebates distributed starting July 1. For more information, visit pa.gov/ptrr.