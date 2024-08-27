PA Lawmakers Seek Federal Help

WASHINGTON, DC – A bipartisan group of PA federal lawmakers have sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to approve a request by Gov. Josh Shapiro for a major disaster declaration for the Commonwealth in response to severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding that occurred from Tropical Storm Debby. If granted, the declarations would provide additional federal resources to help with recovery efforts. Earlier this month, the governor placed 28 PA counties under a disaster declaration for cleanup from effects from Debby. In our area, the counties included in the declaration are Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland and Dauphin. You can read their letter by clicking on the picture below.

