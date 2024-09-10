PA Hunters Sharing The Harvest Underway

HARRISBURG – PA hunters are being asked to help needy families through providing meat by donating to the Hunters Sharing The Harvest Program. It is the state’s premier venison donation program for hunters to share all or part of their venison via a statewide network of participating butchers, food pantries, and community centers across the state. There is no cost to the hunter. Nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians are struggling with hunger. One deer provides 200 servings of venison. Donations support more than 5,000 local food assistance centers in PA and all 67 counties participate. Since 1991, Hunters Sharing The Harvest has donated more than 2 million pounds of venison to Pennsylvanians in need. The PA Game Commission is a proud partner and supporter of the program. Persons who do not hunt can still support the program. For every $25 donated, 100 meals can be served. You can find out more by going to the Hunters Sharing The Harvest website at sharedeer.org. You can also phone 866-474-2141.